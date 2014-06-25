Bucking Horses Rise to Occasion in 5th Performance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bucking Horses Rise to Occasion in 5th Performance

 Reno Rodeo Release

6/24/2014

Adding a Reno Rodeo championship to a contestant’s not only earns them a pile of money and championship spurs, it can be the catalyst that gets them to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

One of those contestants that was here on Tuesday night is Ryan MacKenzie from Jordan Valley, Ore. MacKenzie took the lead in the first round of saddle bronc riding with an 83-point effort on Big Bend Rodeo’s Crash Gate.

While he has been a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association since 2006, he has yet to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He is currently ranked 12th in the world standings and needs to stay in the top 15 through September to make the trip to Las Vegas to compete in rodeo’s championship event.

MacKenzie is very likely to earn a check here in the first round and with a successful ride on Wednesday night, he has the potential to be among the top 12 saddle bronc riders here who advance to Saturday night’s finals. MacKenzie comes from a ranching family and is the youngest of three brothers who have competed here. 

Chet Johnson from Sheridan, Wyo., and Bradley Harter from Weatherford moved into a tie for second place in the first round thanks to their 82-point rides on Tuesday. Fourth place is Cody DeMoss from Heflin, La.

The reigning and three-time bareback champion Kaycee Feild Spanish Fork, Utah took the lead in the first round of bareback riding as well. Feild was 84 points on Flying Five Rodeo’s Spy. Feild knows firsthand what a difference a Reno Rodeo win makes. He was the champion in 2009, the second time he qualified for the NFR. He won it outright in 2012, the second time he won a world championship.

The bareback horses were just as strong as the saddle broncs. Jessy Davis from Power, Mont., was 83 and is now in second place. Joel Schlegel from Burns, Colo., and Josi Young from Buhl, Idaho are tied for third with 82.

The sixth performance begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are available at www.renorodeo.com or by calling 800-325-7328. For more information, please call 775-329-3877.
 
RENO, NEV., June 24, 2014 --- Following are unofficial results from the Reno Rodeo:

Fifth Performance --

Bareback Riding:  1, Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 84 points on Flying Five Rodeo’s Spy. 2, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 83. 3, (tie) Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., and Josi Young, Buhl, Idaho, 82 each.

Steer Wrestling:  1, Beau Clark, Belgrade, Mont., 4.0 seconds. 2, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 5.6. 3, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 10.6. 4, Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 11.5. 
 
Team Roping: 1, Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Jim Ross Cooper, Monument, N.M., 6.0. 2, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 6.2. 3, B.J. Campbell, Aguila, Ariz., and Lane Siggins, Ruidoso Downs, N.M., 10.9. 4, Cole Dorenkamp, Lamar, Colo., and Jesse Jolly, Agate, Colo., 15.4. 
 
Saddle Bronc Riding:  1, Ryan MacKenzie, Jordan Valley, Ore., 83 points on Big Bend Rodeo’s Crash Gate. 2, Bradley Harter, Weatherford, Texas, and Chet Johnson, Sheridan, Wyo., 82. 4, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 81.
 
Tie-Down Roping:  1, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 8.2 seconds. 2, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 9.2. 3, Catfish Brown, Collinsville, Texas, 10.1. 4, Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lake, Mich., 11.1. 

Barrel Racing:  1, Kassidy Dennison, Tohatchi, N.M., 17.50. 2, Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 17.66. 3, Shelby Herrmann, Stephenville, Texas, 17.67. 4, (tie) Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas; and Kara Large, Bromide, Okla., 17.78. 
 
Bull Riding: (one ride) 1. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D., 72 points on Flying Five Rodeo’s Casper.

CURRENT LEADERS –

Bareback Riding:  First Round:  1, Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 84 points on Flying Five Rodeo’s Spy. 2, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 83. 3, (tie) Josi Young, Buhl, Idaho and Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., 82 each. 5, (tie) Morgan Heaton, Paradise, Utah;  Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore.; and Seth Hardwick, Laramie, Wyo.; 81 points.  Second Round:  1, George Gillespie IV, Placerville, Calif., 84 point Flying Five Rodeo’s #102. 2, Jared Smith, Eastland, Texas, 82. 3, (tie) Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, and Morgan Heaton, Paradise, Utah, 81. 5 (tie), Teddy Athan, Livermore, Calif., and Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 80. Total on two: 1, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 166. 2, R.C. Landingham, Pendleton, Ore., 163. 3, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 160. 4, Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore., 159. 5, (tie) Caleb Bennett, Morgan, Utah and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 157. 7, J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 156. 8, Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore., 155.
 
Steer Wrestling:  First Round: 1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alb., 3.5 seconds. 2, Darrell Petry, Cheek, Texas, 3.8. 3, (tie) Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, and Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 4.2 each. 5, Clayton Moore, Pouce Coupe, BC, 4.3. 6, Straws Milan, Cochrane, Alb., 4.5. Second Round:  1, K.C. Jones, Decatur, Texas, 3.9 seconds. 2, Beau Clark, Belgrade, Mont., 4.0. 3, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alb., 4.2. 4, Clay Lloyd, Dingle, Idaho, 4.3. 5 (tie), Clayton Moore, Pouce Coupe, BC, and Wyatt Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 4.7 each. Total on two:  1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alb., 7.7. 2, Beau Clark, Belgrade, Mont., 8.8. 3, Clayton Moore, Pouce Coupe, B.C., 9.0. 4, Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 9.3. 5, Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, 9.4. 6, Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., 9.5. 7, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 10.6. 8, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alb., 10.8.

Team Roping:  First Round:  1, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alb., 5.5 seconds. 2, (tie) Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif., and David Key, Stephenville, Texas, and Kory Koontz, Sudan, Texas, 5.6 each. 4, Spencer Mitchell, Colusa, Calif., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 5.7. 5, (tie) B.J. Campbell, Aguila, Ariz., and Lane Siggins, Ruidoso Downs, N.M.; and Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Jim Ross Cooper, Monument, N.M.; 5.8. Second Round:  1, Coleman Proctor, Miami, Okla., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.4. 2, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 4.6. 3, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.8. 4, Cale Markham, Vinita, Okla., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 5.0. 5, Calvin Brevik, Durango, Colo., and Wade Masters, Durango, Colo., 5.5. 6, Blake Hirdes, Turlock, Calif., and Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif., 5.8. Total on two:  1, Calvin Brevik, Durango, Colo., and Wade Masters, Durango, Calif., 11.9 seconds. 2 (tie), Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif.; and Garrett Tonnozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif., 12.4; 4, (tie) Jade Stoddard, St. Anthony, Idaho, and Ike Folsom, Dillon, Mont.; Rhet Anderson, Anabella, Utah and Cole Wilson, Laek Shore, Utah; and Colby Schneeman, Big Lake, Texas and Jed Middleton, Lubbock, Texas; 12.6. 7, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Ryon Tittel, Pueblo, Colo., 12.8. 8, Blake Hirdes, Turlock, Calif., and Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif., 12.9.
 
Saddle Bronc Riding:  First Round: 1, Ryan MacKEnzie, Jordan Valley, Ore., 83 points on Big Bend Rodeo’s Crash Gate. 2, (tie) Chet Johnson, Sheridan, Wyo., and Bradley Harter, Weatherford, Texas, 82. 4, Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 81. 5, Bryce Miller, Nelson, Neb., 80.  6 (tie), Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah; Jake Wright, Milford, Utah;  Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah; Joaquin Real, Woody, Calif., and Jacobs Crawley, College Station, 79 each. Second Round:  1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 85 points on Flying U’s Call Me. 2, Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D., 84. 3, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 81. 4, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 80. 5, (tie) Bryan Martinat, Marsing, Idaho and Nick Laduke, Livermore, Calif., 79. Total on two:  1, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 164. 2, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 157. 3, (tie), Bryce Miller, Nelson, Neb., and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 156 each. 5, (tie) Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, and John Redig, Casper, Wyo., 152. 7, Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 151. 8, Bryan Martinat, Marsing, Idaho, 150.
 
Tie-Down Roping:  First Round:  1, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.0 seconds. 2, J.C. Malone, Roy, Utah, 8.4. 3, Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas, 8.7. 4, (tie), Rowdy Haferkamp, Cuero, Texas, and Cameron Elston, Ramona, Calif., 8.9 each. 6, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., 9.1.  Second Round:  1, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 7.5 seconds. 2, Matt Shiozawa, Chubbock, Idaho, 7.6. 3, Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 8.4. 4, Roger Nonella, Klamath Falls, Ore., 8.8. 5, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.9. 6, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., and Tyson Durfey, Colbert, Wash., 9.1 each. Total on two:  1, Roger Nonella, Klamath Falls, Ore., 18.8 seconds. 2, Tyson Durfey, Colbert, Wash., 18.9. 3, J.C. Malone, Roy, Utah, 19.7. 4, Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 19.9. 5, Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 20.1. 6, Rowdy Haferkamp, Cuero, Texas, 20.2 . 7, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 20.7.
 
Barrel Racing: First Round: 1, Kassidy Dennison, Tohatchi, N.M., 17.26 seconds. 2, (tie) Nancy Hunter, Neola, Utah, and Kyra Stierwalt, Leedey, Okla., 17.46 each. 4, Benette Little, Ardmore, Okla., 17.44. 5, Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 17.49. 6, (tie) Kelli Thouvenell, Hooper, Utah, and Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 17.51. Second Round: 1, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 16.89. 2, Carlee Pierce, Stephenville, Texas, 17.05. 3, Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 17.08. 4, Fallon Taylor, Whitesboro, Texas, 17.19. 5, Samantha Lyne, Cotulla, Texas, 17.28. 6, Kelley Carrington, Boston, Ga., 17.29. Total on two:  1, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 34.41. 2, Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, 34.59. 3, Kassidy Dennison, Tohatchi, N.M., 34.76. 4, Nancy Hunter, Neola, Utah, 34.79. 5, Samantha Lyne, Cotulla, Texas, 34.90. 6, Jody Sheffield, Ogden, Utah, 35.05. 7, (tie) Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, and Fallon Taylor, Whitesboro, Texas, 35.09.

Bull Riding:  First Round:  1, Zeb Lanham, Sweet, Idaho, 85 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Deception. 2, Corey Navarre, Weatherford, Okla., 81. 3 (tie), Dalton Votaw, Liberty, Texas; and Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas; and Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah; 76. 6, Tyler Willis, Wheatland, Wyo., 75. 7, Reid Barker, Comfort, Texas, 73. 8, (tie) Austin Meier, Kinta, Okla., and Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D., 72.


