Safety Watch Q&A: Operation Dry Water

WCSO Patrol Sgt. John Hamilton from the Incline substation will talk about boating safety. If you have a question for him, call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm.---The Washoe County Sheriff's Office will be working to increase awareness about the dangers of drinking under the influence on the waters of North Lake Tahoe this weekend by participating in a national awareness and enforcement campaign called Operation Dry Water.Operation Dry Water was launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administration and the United States Coast Guard. The campaign's goal is to increase boating safety by reducing drug and alcohol related boating accidents.The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is one of hundreds of law enforcement agencies throughout the United States that are expected to participate. North Lake Tahoe agencies also include the Eldorado County Sheriff's Office, Nevada Department of Wildlife and the United States Coast Guard.Throughout the weekend of June 27 through 29, Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies will be on the water at Lake Tahoe aboard Washoe County Marine 10. Deputies will be looking for signs of impaired boating and talking to boaters about the dangers of operating a motorized vessel under the influence.