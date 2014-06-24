DMV Offers Nevada 150th License Plate Photo Contest - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DMV Offers Nevada 150th License Plate Photo Contest

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada DMV Courtesy: Nevada DMV
From DMV:

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is sponsoring a photography contest and the winner will receive a piece of Nevada history – the license plate that marks Nevada’s 150th anniversary. Nevada was admitted to the Union on October 31, 1864.

The one-of-a-kind Nevada Sesquicentennial license plate number “NV 0150” will be awarded to one lucky winner on Thursday, October 30th, the day before Nevada Day, 2014.  To enter the contest, snap a photo of any Nevada license plate in a Nevada location and submit it to the DMV.  The agency will feature weekly finalists on the DMV Facebook page and other social media outlets.

“We would love to see creative entries that showcase our beautiful state,” said DMV Director Troy Dillard.  “You can get some good ideas from the official 150th anniversary website, nevada150.org, or travelnevada.com.”

The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers 18 and older. The Nevada license plate in the photo doesn’t have to be on a car, but the winner must register the NV 0150 plate on a vehicle.

Get all the details and the official rules on DMV’s website at dmvnv.com/contest. ;

The Nevada Sesquicentennial special license plate has proven to be popular with the public. There are more than 8,000 sets currently registered on Nevada vehicles. The 150th plate was released in July, 2013. A portion of the plate fee goes to the Nevada Sesquicentennial Commission, which is sponsoring a series of events commemorating the state’s 150th birthday.

From the DMV

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.