DMV Offers Nevada 150th License Plate Photo Contest

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is sponsoring a photography contest and the winner will receive a piece of Nevada history – the license plate that marks Nevada’s 150th anniversary. Nevada was admitted to the Union on October 31, 1864.

The one-of-a-kind Nevada Sesquicentennial license plate number “NV 0150” will be awarded to one lucky winner on Thursday, October 30th, the day before Nevada Day, 2014. To enter the contest, snap a photo of any Nevada license plate in a Nevada location and submit it to the DMV. The agency will feature weekly finalists on the DMV Facebook page and other social media outlets.

“We would love to see creative entries that showcase our beautiful state,” said DMV Director Troy Dillard. “You can get some good ideas from the official 150th anniversary website, nevada150.org, or travelnevada.com.”

The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers 18 and older. The Nevada license plate in the photo doesn’t have to be on a car, but the winner must register the NV 0150 plate on a vehicle.

Get all the details and the official rules on DMV’s website at dmvnv.com/contest. ;

The Nevada Sesquicentennial special license plate has proven to be popular with the public. There are more than 8,000 sets currently registered on Nevada vehicles. The 150th plate was released in July, 2013. A portion of the plate fee goes to the Nevada Sesquicentennial Commission, which is sponsoring a series of events commemorating the state’s 150th birthday.

From the DMV

