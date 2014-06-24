The Men Behind the Bulls at the Reno Rodeo Posted: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 6:08 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 6:47 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

If you go to the Reno Rodeo, odds are you have seen the bull riders. But how do they do it? Many who go to the rodeo are impressed.



“Those guys are brave,” said Chaz Clark. “They are out there doing their thing. They practice for this all their life.”



23-year-old Scottie Knapp from Albuquerque, New Mexico has been riding bulls for 13 years.



“Hesitation is the first cause of failure,” said Knapp. “It’s all reaction and counter moves. You got to have a positive attitude and a positive mindset going in it to win it.”



Everywhere he goes, a three-month-old Border Collie mix tags alongside.



“She’s just my traveling partner for now,” he said, “just me and her.”



Dustin Bouquet started riding bulls 7 years ago when he was 13.



“I just love to do it,” said Bouquet. “The good Lord gave me the talent to ride bulls so I’m not going to throw it away, and make a living out of it.”



Making that living comes with a price. These riders know the sport has its dangers.



“From a broken finger to a broken neck, anything can happen at any moment,” said Jeffrey Ramagos from Zachary, Louisiana.



Another price is being away from home. Riders practically live on the road, and compete in rodeos all year long.



“I’ve been home two days within the last three weeks,” said Justin Anderson from Nephi, Utah.



Bulls can weigh anywhere between 1,200 and 2,000 lbs. But these riders say they’re not intimidated.



“You get a little adrenaline rush but it’s just fun,” said Bouquet.



“It’s probably one of the simplest things to do it you don’t think about it,” said Anderson. “All you got to do is stay on.”

