Artown to Feature 'Doors to Recovery'

Tuesday, June 24, 2014

For most addicts the road to recovery is a stormy one. And that can be portrayed in a number of ways. For artist Heather Lee Jones, it's a storm cloud and inspirational sayings.



"I have personal experience with addiction," Jones says. "We have a saying that 'serenity isn't finding shelter from the storm but in finding peace amidst the storm.' So I topped my door with a big storm cloud and I put that saying all around here."



The rain on her door is actually keys; she says they are her keys to happiness. And at the bottom. she has broken glass with flowers growing out of them.



"Our lives are broken," she says. "And we have to lean to grow a new life and become something new."



The doors have all come from the Lear Theater that's owned by Artown. Each artist has come up with their own version of a "Door to Recovery" and they are starting to surface at businesses and other locations around town as part of Artown this year. Junkee Clothing made room for a half dozen of them today. Most of the others will be put out on display on the first of July. Then in August they will be auctioned off and the money will go to the local Transforming Youth program to help teenagers maintain sober lives.



