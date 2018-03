Testing Cowboy Knowledge at the Reno Rodeo

The Reno Rodeo brings in people from all over the country. Some cowboys and cowgirls are as authentic as they come, but some who attend the rodeo are not. It’s no secret that when you go to the rodeo, you see a lot of people dressed in cowboy attire, but hidden in the crowed are potential posers.

“There’s probably a lot of people in the stands who are probably posers,” said Dalton McMurtrie, a cowboy from Bishop, California.We decided to ask rodeo goers if they could define some cowboy terminology. The first one: ‘All hat and no cattle.’

“It means you’re not a true cowboy,” said Lorraine from Reno.

The next phrase is ‘sittin’ pretty,’ or doing well.

“Sittin' pretty means, just hanging out,” said Justin Knowles of Reno. “Just hangin.”

No. Perhaps using it in a sentence will clear the air.

“He’s sittin' pretty on the second round of bull riding.”

‘Fixin’ is a country term that shows intent.

“Ima fixin for some more rodeo,” said Cherae Kepler.

“Ima fixin for a steak,” said Jessica Chrzanowski.

The final question in our experiment, and perhaps the most important cowboy question: “Who is John Wayne?”

“A country singer,” said Kyle Dozier.

“He is America,” said Kepler. “He is cowboy. He is America. He is cowboy. That’s all you need to know.”