Custom Horseshoes a Fit at the Reno Rodeo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Custom Horseshoes a Fit at the Reno Rodeo

Posted: Updated:
It's early and Trey Moncrief is already firing up his forge, because he knows he has customers waiting. Moncrief has been making custom horseshoes at the Reno Rodeo for 10 years now. He has 22 years of experience under his belt. And he has a lot of followers.

"I pack it all up and bring it all here from Fallon because it's good business," he says. "But I go all over the west coast and so do these cowboys so I have a lot of friends here. It's fun to hang out and it's always good to be able to help them."

Moncrief approaches his job with passion. And he says he likes the daily challenge.

"Every horse is different," he tells me. Some don't need shoes at all. Like people need orthopedics, some horses need special shoes. Some have them glued on, others have them nailed on. They really are all different. And if we can make a horse more comfortable so they can compete, that's just what we do."

He sometimes makes shoes for as many as ten horses in a day. This week he's working on horses competing in Reno and he's also helping some of the cowboys get their animals ready for a run of rodeo competitions over the Fourth of July.

"A good farrier is about third on a cowboy's list," says Coleman Proctor of Oklahoma. "I mean you need a good support staff. For me that's my better half, my wife. And you need a good vet. Then you need someone you trust with shoes. A good farrier is key."

Moncrief says he takes every day as a challenge. On this particular morning he is packing a hoof with medicine and then nailing on a custom- made shoe with a leather covering to hold the medicine in.

"I really am passionate about what I do," Moncrief says. "I feel like I am helping the horses and that helps the cowboys. I really am passionate about making a difference. And I think I am."

Moncrief Horseshoeing is located in Fallon.

Written by Erin Breen

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.