Custom Horseshoes a Fit at the Reno Rodeo

It's early and Trey Moncrief is already firing up his forge, because he knows he has customers waiting. Moncrief has been making custom horseshoes at the Reno Rodeo for 10 years now. He has 22 years of experience under his belt. And he has a lot of followers."I pack it all up and bring it all here from Fallon because it's good business," he says. "But I go all over the west coast and so do these cowboys so I have a lot of friends here. It's fun to hang out and it's always good to be able to help them."Moncrief approaches his job with passion. And he says he likes the daily challenge."Every horse is different," he tells me. Some don't need shoes at all. Like people need orthopedics, some horses need special shoes. Some have them glued on, others have them nailed on. They really are all different. And if we can make a horse more comfortable so they can compete, that's just what we do."He sometimes makes shoes for as many as ten horses in a day. This week he's working on horses competing in Reno and he's also helping some of the cowboys get their animals ready for a run of rodeo competitions over the Fourth of July."A good farrier is about third on a cowboy's list," says Coleman Proctor of Oklahoma. "I mean you need a good support staff. For me that's my better half, my wife. And you need a good vet. Then you need someone you trust with shoes. A good farrier is key."Moncrief says he takes every day as a challenge. On this particular morning he is packing a hoof with medicine and then nailing on a custom- made shoe with a leather covering to hold the medicine in."I really am passionate about what I do," Moncrief says. "I feel like I am helping the horses and that helps the cowboys. I really am passionate about making a difference. And I think I am." Moncrief Horseshoeing is located in Fallon.