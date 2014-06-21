Reno Rodeo Officials Emphasize Safety

Day two of the Reno Rodeo wrapped up Friday, and after months of preparation, organizers are making safety a top priority.





Local agencies are working together to make sure everyone has a good experience at the 10 day event. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is urging you to report anything suspicious to a roaming officer or at their mobile command center located near the main entrance.





The Martin-Ross Security Team works on traffic control, as well as anywhere else they are needed, like the Jack Daniels tent for the 21 and over crowd.





"We have a lot of people on safety detail at night as far as keeping the crowd control down to make sure people don't get injured and have the people kind of getting dumb actually getting removed from the situation," said Clint Reeder, Director of Security for Martin-Ross.





The Sheriff's Office has some tips to make sure you stay as safe as possible. With the large crowd the rodeo sees every night, they say to keep a close eye on your kids.





"Hold their hands when you get an opportunity, especially smaller children," said Bob Harmon, Public Information Officer for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. "Carry them, have them in a stroller. Keep your hands on them somehow, so you don't end up losing them in the crowd."





Also, keep a close eye on your belongings. If you're with someone, Harmon suggests putting your purse or backpack in between the two of you.





"Have whoever's carrying the purse wear it on the inside," he said. "So that way, you're not leaving it on the outside where it could be vulnerable to someone who's looking for an opportunity to take something from you."





If you're drinking, make sure to have a plan to get home safely, whether it's having a designated driver or calling a cab.





"That's A-okay, but we remind you now before you head out to the rodeo is the time to start planning about how you're going to get home," Harmon said.





REMSA is also reminding people who are drinking to also stay properly hydrated.





"I know, the rodeo, you drink a lot of beer, but also be safe and drink water with them too," said Alan Tom, Special Events Manager with REMSA.







REMSA is working with the Reno Rodeo medical personnel for any emergencies around the events center.





"We're working the rodeo and the carnival and some of the indoor events," Tom said. "We cover all the medical throughout the rodeo grounds."





Reno Rodeo medical staff have a long work day. They roam the grounds between 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. on most nights.