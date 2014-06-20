How To Dress for The Reno Rodeo! Posted: Friday, June 20, 2014 9:28 PM EDT Updated: Friday, June 20, 2014 9:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

If you head down to the rodeo and you want to dress like a cowboy or cowgirl, dozens of venders inside the events center are ready to help.



Many shops inside the main Reno Livestock Events Center exhibition hall specialize in one type of clothing, whether it’s hats or boots. At Rogers’ Cowboy Supply they say this is one of their busiest weeks of the year.



A lot of the gear is not just for fashion purposes.



“Life is tough when you’re working around live animals all the time,” said Ty Rogers. “You have to have the gear that will hold up for it.”



Channel 2’s Landon Miller got a cowboy transformation Friday. It took him about 40 minutes for his makeover.



“Earlier today somebody told me I looked like a prep school boy,” he said.



“That would be accurate,” replied Rogers.



“What about now?”



“Nobody said a prep school cowboy couldn’t exist,” said Rogers.



Most vendors will be open throughout the nine day event.



