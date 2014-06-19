Annual Rodeo Wrangles Dollars for Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Annual Rodeo Wrangles Dollars for Reno

The Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive made its way across the the hills north of town toward the Livestock Events Center on Thursday morning. The 50 mile trek took wagons, cowpokes and cattle four days to make - and it was a dusty trip. But they all seemed to like it.

"The cattle drive was awesome," said Kathy Davis from atop her covered wagon. "The weather was good, the cattle were good and the guests this year were a ton of fun!" 

This is Kathy's 5th trip to Reno from Olympia, Washington to take part. And she's one of many who return year-after-year.

"It's a great special event," says CEO of the RSCVA, Chris Baum. "It fills up rooms for as many as nine nights at a time and it has worldwide appeal. The whole Old Wild West thing is something very popular and we are one of the places people can still find it."

And it's a money maker too. The last survey done was 12 years ago...and even back then it made $42 million for northern Nevada in tourist dollars.

"We have competitors coming, we are selling tickets to folks in San Francisco and Sacramento all the way to Oregon. Plus, we are generating a lot business for veterinarians, hay suppliers and golf carts. It's a great and fun event. They all come to see us put on a great show. And we expect 150,000 fans this year," says Steve Duque, Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Association.

The ‘Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West’ will start with Xtreme Bull Riding and mutton bustin’ around 7pm at the Livestock Events Center.

Then on Saturday, downtown Reno will be filled with horseback riders, floats, drill teams and families for the 2014 Reno Rodeo Parade, which is scheduled to start at 10am. The parade will begin at South Virginia Street and Court Street, travel north on Virginia Street to Commercial Row, head east on Commercial Row, and continue north on Center Street to East 5th Street.

This year’s rodeo ends on Friday, June 27th.

For more information about the Reno Rodeo, events, or the parade visit www.renorodeo.com.

Written by Erin Breen

