New Check-In Kiosks Unveiled at VA Sierra Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Check-In Kiosks Unveiled at VA Sierra Nevada

Posted: Updated:
The VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System unveiled a new check-in kiosk system Friday which it hopes will help make treatment for veterans faster and easier than ever before.

"What we're showing today is their new check-in kiosks which really we see as an efficient tool that's going to speed up the check-in process for all of our clinics, including our off-site locations like for example Winnemucca, Fallon and Susanville," says Darin Farr.

VA officials say these new "vet link" kiosks will help streamline appointment check-ins and help make the overall process of getting treatment easier and faster. Using these touch screen kiosks, veterans seeking care can update contact information, check on or update their insurance information, check-in for appointments and more.

And while we were at the VA hospital, we wanted to talk to them about the recent call for resignation of the director of the Veterans Benefits Administration here in Reno.
 
Farr wants to make it clear that the Veterans Benefits Office and the Veterans Hospital are two separate things - and while the Benefits Office is coming under fire, the hospital is operating as normal. "The recent news coverage has brought some concern to our patients and I want to reassure them that none of the recent news involving either Senator Heller's statement or the inspector generals report it has nothing to do with the hospital."

We will continue to follow this situation as it develops and bring you any updates to this story.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.