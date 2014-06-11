Money Watch Q&A: Free Foreclosure Prevention Clinic Posted: Wednesday, June 11, 2014 7:17 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2014 7:18 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The consequences that accompany foreclosure might not be worth it to you. So how do you avoid it? Attorney Thomas Luria is tonight's Money Watch Q & A guest.



She can answer your questions about foreclosures from 5pm to 6pm. Just call 858-2222.



A free Foreclosure Prevention Education Clinic is happening on Tuesday, June 17th from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Nevada Legal Services office.



Learn more about loan modifications, the foreclosure timeline, mediation procedures and post foreclosure. Although the event is free and open to the public, you must register ahead of time if you would like to attend. Call Alice Pinto at (775) 284-3491, extension 242.



Nevada Legal Services is located at 204 Marsh Avenue in Reno.

