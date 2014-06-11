None of These Candidates: Nevada's Protest Vote - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

None of These Candidates: Nevada's Protest Vote

Posted: Updated:
Voters had the choice of eight Democratic candidates for Nevada Governor during Tuesday's Primary Election. They also had the option of voting for 'none of these candidates.' And 'none of these candidates' beat out all of the actual candidates on the ballot. We are the only state in the country that offers that option and we've had it since 1975.

Voters say they like having it as an option. But Tuesday 30% of the voters chose it. So, what does that say for the Democratic Party here?

Political Science Professor Fred Lokken from TMCC says it's a huge protest vote against the party.

"It's kind of a slap back," Lokken says. "It's asking 'where were you? Where were you with your recruiting process and with the fundraising and with vetting candidates so that I would have a vibrant choice in the fall race against a sitting Republican Governor?' In a lot of ways it says as a party you have failed me."

We contacted the Washoe County Democratic Party today but they declined an interview saying it was a non-story. We also contacted the State Democratic Party and the candidate who will be on the ballot, Robert Goodman of Las Vegas, however, we got no return calls from any of them.

"I think it is extremely embarrassing," Lokken said. "To have 30% of those voting in the race vote against your candidates sends a strong message back to the party. And that's something they are probably digesting today."

Written by Erin Breen  

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.