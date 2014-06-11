Two Sparks Mayoral Candidates Advance to General Election - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Sparks Mayoral Candidates Advance to General Election

Posted: Updated:
Sparks Mayor Geno Martini Sparks Mayor Geno Martini
Gene Newhall Gene Newhall
Sparks Mayor Geno Martini won his primary election in a landslide, Tuesday night -- getting 76% of the vote. But questions remained whether he has to run in the general election or not since he received more than 50% of the vote.

Mayor Geno Martini will runn against challenger Gene Newhall, this fall despite winning 76% of the vote in the Primary Election. State law says a candidate wins the seat if he or she gets the majority of votes. But that law is inconsistent with the Sparks City Charter -- that establishes that a primary election is not intended to substitute for the General Election. "Sparks City Charter is a piece of legislation passed by the Nevada Legislature for the specific purposes of governing the City of Sparks," says Adams.

Adams says the city charter prevails because it was passed by the legislature.

The charter says the top two candidates running for mayor, city attorney, municipal judge, and city council must appear on the ballot for the General Election.

"I know our attorneys have looked at it before, several times as far as I know because this has come up many, many times before," says Geno Martini.

Adams first wrote his interpretation after former Sparks Mayor Tony Armstrong won nearly 56% of the vote in 1999. Martini took 66% four years ago.

Both times, they were challenged in the General Election.

"It takes a lot of time, a lot of effort and fundraising and all that stuff. So, if I didn't have to run again, that would be a bonus for me. That's for darn sure."

Washoe County had a 23% voter turnout, yesterday, but some say the general election could have a different outcome because there will be more voters.

"We always encourage the voters' participation in all of our elections and I think that was the intent behind our special legislation."

The city charter says the top two candidates have to be on the General Election ballot.

Martini says the City of Sparks is heading in the right direction. He thinks voters have taken notice and that's why he won 76% of the vote. Newhall received 16% of the vote yesterday.

Written by Paul Nelson

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.