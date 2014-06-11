Nevada 150 Events Held Throughout June - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada 150 Events Held Throughout June

Many events are scheduled throughout the Silver State in the month of June. These Nevada 150 events help celebrate all things Nevada and bring awareness to the state’s 150th Anniversary of Statehood. The following are events held June 16 through June 28.

Join the Historic Reno Preservation Society for the Historic Truckee River Walking Tour at 6 p.m. on June 17 in Reno. A relaxing stroll along the Truckee River from the McKinley Arts and Cultural Center to the Lear Theater reveals eclectic architecture grounded by rich political histories and spiced with colorful anecdotes. For more information or to register please visit www.historicreno.org or call 775-747-4478.

Controlled Burn Fire Performance Troupe and Nevada Burners help create a community arts festival at the Lovelock Compression Art & Fire Festival on June 20 in Lovelock. Regional artists and organizations collaborate in displays and performances, including fire dance, tribal arts, local crafts, gunpowder painting, art cars and flame effect sculptures. For additional information please visit www.compression.controlledburnreno.com or call 775-686-9608.

The 79th Annual NSFA Training Conference will take place June 18 to June 21 in Lovelock. This year’s conference will feature a past presidents reunion dinner on Wednesday, training Thursday and Friday and the memorial tribute to fallen firefighters on Saturday morning. The event will end with traditional fire games and an awards dinner on Saturday. For more information, visit www.nsfa.org or call 775-442-0577.

The annual Snake Valley Festival June 20-22 in Baker, NV celebrates the area’s heritage and raises funds in support of community preservation.  Events will include an Ice Cream Social, Great Basin Beer Tasting, Small Town Parade, concerts, storytelling and songwriting workshops, a pageant and talent show, silent and live auctions, BBQ, a 5/10 K run/walk, and much, much more. For more information please visit www.protectsnakevalley.org/festival or call 775-234-7357.

Nevada Humanities presents the 23rd Nevada Humanities Chautauqua Festival June 19-27, 2014, in Reno. In celebration of Nevada’s sesquicentennial, this year’s evening performances explore the theme “Battle Born: Making Nevada,” and feature performances of characters that have greatly influenced the growth and development of the Silver State. For additional information or to purchase tickets please visit www.nevadahumanities.org or call 775-784-6587.

The 95th Annual Reno Rodeo will take place June 19 to June 28 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno. The “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West!” will feature ten nights of the best rodeo competition in the country. Enjoy fan favorites such as the two world-class team roping events, professional bull riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and bronco riding. The event also features an authentic cattle drive, parade, Double R Marketplace for shopping, food, carnival and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.renorodeo.com or call 775-329-3877.

Join the Historic Reno Preservation Society for the Upper Ralston/Northern Little Italy Walking Tour at 10 a.m. on June 21 in Reno. Enjoy a walk in a residential neighborhood with a mix of architectural styles. Proximity to the University has traditionally determined the mix of residents, professors and students alike. For more information or to register please visit www.historicreno.org or call 775-747-4478.

A community celebration and concert in Oats Park, the Churchill County High School and Fallon’s Old Post Office. “Fallon Celebrates Nevada’s 150 Birthday Festival” will feature a Hometown Heroes Fun Run & Field Day that brings professional athletes from Fallon back to town, the NV150 USPS stamp dedication at the Old Post Office in Fallon with Pony Express Riders and dignitaries from across the state, Wells Fargo stagecoach rides, Relay For Life, and a concert in Oats Park with Los Texmaniacs. For additional information please visit www.VisitFallonNevada.com or call 775-423-4556.

On June 20 from 2 to 8 p.m. and June 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival will take place the Eldorado Casino in downtown Reno. As Reno’s best summer party kickoff the event is a three part festival with a barbeque block party, micro-brew tasting and music. For more information, visit www.eldoradoreno.com or call 775-786-5700.

Join the Historic Reno Preservation Society for the UNR University Neighborhood Walking Tour at 6 p.m. on June 24 in Reno. Walk through an historic and endangered neighborhood at the foot of the campus—with vintage Queen Anne homes and charming bungalows. For more information or to register please visit www.historicreno.org or call 775-747-4478.

The Bacon, Bourbon and Brews event will take place on June 27 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno. This event gives guests the opportunity to enjoy a meal built around bacon created by local food trucks, to savor the best local brews from the Great Basin Brewing Co., The Brewer’s Cabinet and other local breweries and to sample a variety of fine bourbons. General admission is $35 in advance and $45 at the door and includes one meal built around bacon, 1 shot of bourbon, 1 local brew and admission to the amphitheater to enjoy music. VIP Admission is available for $50 and includes all general admission options plus an extra drink ticket, access to the VIP bar, VIP seating and reserved amphitheater seating. VIP is only available prior to the event. Proceeds from the event go to supporting ongoing medical resource programs available for qualify uninsured and underinsured Nevada families through C*A*R*E* Chest of Sierra Nevada. For more information, call 775-829-2273.

Controlled Burn Fire Performance Troupe and Nevada Burners help create a community arts festival at the Fernley Compression Art & Fire Festival on June 28 in Fernley. Regional artists and organizations collaborate in displays and performances, including fire dance, tribal arts, local crafts, gunpowder painting, art cars and flame effect sculptures. For additional information please visit www.compression.controlledburnreno.com or call 775-686-9608.

Join the Historic Reno Preservation Society for the Monroe Street Walking Tour at 10 a.m. on June 28 in Reno. Stroll along Monroe and Joaquin Miller Streets, savoring the history and architecture of this lovely residential area south of the Newlands Neighborhood. You will see the Hart House, the Patrick Ranch House, Greystone Castle, and other homes. For more information or to register please visit www.historicreno.org or call 775-747-4478. To view all the upcoming events for the Nevada 150 celebration, please visit www.nevada150.org

