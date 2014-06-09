Ask the Doctor: Learning Healthy Habits Through Golf - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Learning Healthy Habits Through Golf

You might not think of golf as helping you become more healthy, but at the First Tee of Northern Nevada program, that's exactly what they're teaching kids.

Chris Dewar is the program's executive director. She can answer all your questions about the program. To speak with her, dial 858-2222 from 5pm to 6pm.

First Tee is a non-profit organization that teaches young people life skills through the game of golf. When teaching the sport they emphasize the nine healthy habits. Those are: energy, play, safety, vision, mind, family, friends, school and community.

It is important to understand and make healthy choices about when to eat, how much to eat, and the types of food and drinks to provide the body with the most useful energy. A variety of energizing play can help the body stay strong, lean and fit, and be fun in the process. Sleep and other forms of "re-charging" allow one to engage in play on a daily basis.

Physical safety includes playing in a safe environment and by the rules, protecting the body with proper equipment, warm-up, cool-down and wearing sun protection. In order to make the most of one's unique gifts-talents, characteristics and abilities-an individual needs to learn from the past, value the present, create their vision and future to ultimately leave a footprint.

First Tee of Northern Nevada is holding its 10th annual dinner this Thursday, June 12th at the Eldorado Hotel Casino.  The event includes a meal provided by the Eldorado and Silver Legacy casinos, a live and silent auction, and VIP speaker, CEO of the First Tee, Joe Louis Barrow, Jr.

To purchase a table of eight for $1,000 or a single ticket for $125.
