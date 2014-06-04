Students Raise Money for Nevada Honor Flight - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Students Raise Money for Nevada Honor Flight

Wednesday a local charter school gave a donation to a non-profit that helps Nevada veterans.

Last month, two teachers at Silver State Charter School decided to raise money for Honor Flight Nevada by selling hot dogs. The fundraiser, called "Hotdogs for Heroes" raised more than $363.

The money will help take veterans to see the memorials in their honor, free of charge.

"It causes a lot of emotions, takes them back to the time that they served. They're able to reconcile memories, they're about to talk openly with other veterans, they're treated like rock stars every airport people come up and shake their hand," says John Konvicka.

It costs about $1,000 per veteran to make the trip.

