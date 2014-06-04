Animal Services Sees Increase in 'Dog in Hot Vehicle' Calls Posted: Wednesday, June 4, 2014 4:13 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2014 6:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

From the Washoe County Regional Animal Services:



The temperatures are rising fast and so are the numbers of “Dog in Hot Vehicle” calls received by Washoe County Regional Animal Services.



With temperatures expected to rise into the nineties this weekend, Animal Services wants to remind pet owners that leaving a pet in an enclosed and unattended vehicle with the windows just a few inches down, even for a short time, can be deadly. The same also applies to children.



“It’s early in the summer and we’re already seeing a disturbing increase in calls about pets in vehicles,” Washoe County Animal Services Director Barry Brode said. “We want to make sure pet owners understand that confining your pet inside a car, even on a mild day, places your pet in a life threatening situation.”



Brode said even a short trip can include delays that endanger a pet’s safety.



“It takes only a few minutes on a warm day for animals to succumb to heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” he said. “Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can easily rise to 20 plus degrees or warmer than outside temperatures in a short time period. Your best bet is to leave your pet at home.”



Brode said that when it gets to the point where an animal’s well-being is threatened, Animal Control Officers will take the necessary steps, as obligated by the law, to save an endangered animal by removing it from the vehicle. Even if they have to break a window to do it.



“Our goal is to prevent this from happening by getting this important message out to the public now,” Brode said.



Nevada Revised Statutes 574.195 is aimed at the prevention of cruelty to animals and makes it illegal for a person to “allow a cat or dog to remain unattended in a parked or standing motor vehicle during a period of extreme heat or cold or in any other manner that endangers the health or safety of the cat or dog.”



The law also allows that designated responders “may use any force that is reasonable and necessary under the circumstances to remove from a motor vehicle a cat or dog that is allowed to remain in the motor vehicle in violation of subsection 1.”



The public is encouraged to report distressed animals locked in hot cars immediately by contacting Washoe County Regional Animal Services dispatch at (775) 322-3647.



If you also see a child inside a locked car, you're asked to call police.

