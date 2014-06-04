Animal Services Sees Increase in 'Dog in Hot Vehicle' Calls - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Animal Services Sees Increase in 'Dog in Hot Vehicle' Calls

Posted: Updated:
From the Washoe County Regional Animal Services:

The temperatures are rising fast and so are the numbers of “Dog in Hot Vehicle” calls received by Washoe County Regional Animal Services.

With temperatures expected to rise into the nineties this weekend, Animal Services wants to remind pet owners that leaving a pet in an enclosed and unattended vehicle with the windows just a few inches down, even for a short time, can be deadly. The same also applies to children.

“It’s early in the summer and we’re already seeing a disturbing increase in calls about pets in vehicles,” Washoe County Animal Services Director Barry Brode said. “We want to make sure pet owners understand that confining your pet inside a car, even on a mild day, places your pet in a life threatening situation.”

Brode said even a short trip can include delays that endanger a pet’s safety.

“It takes only a few minutes on a warm day for animals to succumb to heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” he said. “Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can easily rise to 20 plus degrees or warmer than outside temperatures in a short time period. Your best bet is to leave your pet at home.”

Brode said that when it gets to the point where an animal’s well-being is threatened, Animal Control Officers will take the necessary steps, as obligated by the law, to save an endangered animal by removing it from the vehicle. Even if they have to break a window to do it.

“Our goal is to prevent this from happening by getting this important message out to the public now,” Brode said.

Nevada Revised Statutes 574.195 is aimed at the prevention of cruelty to animals and makes it illegal for a person to “allow a cat or dog to remain unattended in a parked or standing motor vehicle during a period of extreme heat or cold or in any other manner that endangers the health or safety of the cat or dog.”

The law also allows that designated responders “may use any force that is reasonable and necessary under the circumstances to remove from a motor vehicle a cat or dog that is allowed to remain in the motor vehicle in violation of subsection 1.”

The public is encouraged to report distressed animals locked in hot cars immediately by contacting Washoe County Regional Animal Services dispatch at (775) 322-3647.

From Washoe County Regional Animal Services

If you also see a child inside a locked car, you're asked to call police.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.