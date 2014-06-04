Aces Beat 51s 6-5 Posted: Wednesday, June 4, 2014 2:13 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2014 2:13 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Reno Aces won their sixth series in a row after beating in-state rival and New York Mets affiliate the Las Vegas 51s 6-5, on Tuesday Night.

This is the first time in franchise history the Aces have won six series in a row.



The Aces got on the board first with a 2 RBI Triple by Alfredo Marte in the 3rd. However the 51s held a 4-3 lead until the 7th Inning when Alfredo Marte drove in Aaron Cunningham to tie things at 4. A few batters later Andy Marte would bring in Alfredo to give the Aces the lead they would hold onto for their 35th win of the season.



Bo Schultz picked up his 4th win of the year after six innings of work and striking out four batters while only allowing 4 earned runs off of seven hits.



Alfredo Marte led the Aces at the plate going 3/5 with 3RBI's and a Run.



The Aces will have a day off and return to action at Aces Ball Park on Thursday with a 7:05pm first pitch as they host the San Diego Padres affiliate the El Paso Chihuahuas.



Dallas Colodny

6/3/14

