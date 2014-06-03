Discover Your Parks Summer Evening Walks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Discover Your Parks Summer Evening Walks

From Truckee Meadows Park Foundation:

In cooperation with Washoe County, City of Reno, and City of Sparks, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is leading weekly interpretive hikes in a park near you! Every Thursday evening at 7:00 pm you can explore a new location and learn about the unique and varied natural and cultural history of parks in our area.

Plan on spending a little more than one hour on the walk. Distances range from .5 miles to 1.5 miles. Check out the website www.tmparksfoundation.org for more information. Explorations begin June 5th and continue every Thursday through the end of August. The walks are free and open to everyone.

Schedule of featured parks:
June 5th, Idlewild Park
June 12th, Sparks Marina Park
June 19th, Sun Valley Regional Park
June 26th, Virginia Lake Park
July 3, Rock Park
July 10, Bartley Ranch Regional Park
July 17, Oxbow Nature Study Area Trail
July 24, Wedekind Regional Park
July 31, Rancho San Rafael and May Museum Tour
August 7, Paradise Park
August 14, Pah Rah Trail and Golden Eagle Sports Complex
August 21, Crystal Peak Park
August 28, Tom Cooke Trail

