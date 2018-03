Discover Your Parks Summer Evening Walks

In cooperation with Washoe County, City of Reno, and City of Sparks, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is leading weekly interpretive hikes in a park near you! Every Thursday evening at 7:00 pm you can explore a new location and learn about the unique and varied natural and cultural history of parks in our area.Plan on spending a little more than one hour on the walk. Distances range from .5 miles to 1.5 miles. Check out the website www.tmparksfoundation.org for more information. Explorations begin June 5th and continue every Thursday through the end of August. The walks are free and open to everyone.Schedule of featured parks:June 5th, Idlewild ParkJune 12th, Sparks Marina ParkJune 19th, Sun Valley Regional ParkJune 26th, Virginia Lake ParkJuly 3, Rock ParkJuly 10, Bartley Ranch Regional ParkJuly 17, Oxbow Nature Study Area TrailJuly 24, Wedekind Regional ParkJuly 31, Rancho San Rafael and May Museum TourAugust 7, Paradise ParkAugust 14, Pah Rah Trail and Golden Eagle Sports ComplexAugust 21, Crystal Peak ParkAugust 28, Tom Cooke Trail