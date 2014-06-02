Ask the Doctor: Diabulimia - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Diabulimia

Posted: Updated:
Diabulimia is a condition where people are dealing with diabetes and eating disorders at the same time. That's the focus of tonight's Ask the Doctor segment with Dr. John Dolores. He's the executive director of the Center for Hope of the Sierras. 

To speak with him tonight, dial 858-2222 between 5-6pm. 

For future questions, go online to http://centerforhopeofthesierras.crchealth.com/

Written By Wendy Damonte
