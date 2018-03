Ask the Doctor: Diabulimia

Diabulimia is a condition where people are dealing with diabetes and eating disorders at the same time. That's the focus of tonight's Ask the Doctor segment with Dr. John Dolores. He's the executive director of the Center for Hope of the Sierras.To speak with him tonight, dial 858-2222 between 5-6pm.For future questions, go online to http://centerforhopeofthesierras.crchealth.com/