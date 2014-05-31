Preparing for College - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Preparing for College

Posted: Updated:
It’s a frightening task for many parents: paying for your child’s education. But that fear can be lessened if you plan in advance, according to officials with Nevada State Treasurer Kate Marshall’s office and Upromise, a group that helps families prepare for college.

They have teamed up to make college more affordable in a couple of ways, and informed parents at the Discovery Museum in downtown Reno Saturday.  First, Upromise creates a plan similar to a 401 K, where parents can enroll their child, and the state will match the parent’s investment, up to $1,500.

The second program, known as the Nevada College Kick Start allows kindergarten students to have a college account with $50.00.

The idea behind these plans is to let kids know that somebody believes that they will make it to college.

“Kids are sevent times more likely to attend some form of higher education if they have some sort of college savings account in their name,” said Alexandra Smith, Program Officer with the College Savings Plans of Nevada. “It doesn’t matter if it’s $50.00, $1,500.00 or more.”

Some parents Saturday say even though their child’s higher education is a priority, it can be hard to prepare financially.

“I haven’t really prepared like that,” said Max Lybbert, parent of three kids. “But the oldest kid being 10, he’s only eight years down the line (from college).” 

“We have minimal savings and we talk about it all they time,” said Nicole Lubram, mother of three kids. “We haven’t made too many plans about that. We always think we have more time.”

Click the link to get more information from the Nevada Treasurer’s office on these and more college savings plans: Nevada State Treasurer 

Written By Landon Miller 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.