Aces Take 5th Straight Series with Win Over Fresno

Reno, Nev. The Reno Aces continued their torrid pace Thursday night with a 5-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies at Aces Ballpark.

The win ensured the Aces their fifth-straight series win for the first time since May 29-June 17, 2012.

Reno jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when Andy Marte singled home Roger Kieschnick on a ball hit into the left-center field gap.

The two teams each scored a run in the second inning, but the Aces pulled away in the third thanks to three-straight doubles.

Marte and Danny Dorn each doubled and scored in the frame, and Nick Ahmed added a two-bagger as well. Starting pitcher Bo Schultz helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly to right field that came within a few feet of clearing the fence for a grand slam.

Ahmed added another double in the fifth inning on a line drive that went off the left field wall. He came around to score on Lalli’s single to left during the next at-bat to close the scoring.

Schultz tossed six innings and allowed two runs on nine hits en route to his third win of the season. Jess Todd came in and worked a perfect seventh and eighth innings, and Matt Stites closed it in the ninth for his team-leading sixth save.

Marte finished 3-for-4 on the night with a double, an RBI and a pair of spectacular plays at third base. Ahmed and Lalli each had two hits and an RBI, and Ahmed added a stolen base as well.

The Aces will go for their first series sweep of the season tomorrow night and will send RHP Zeke Spruill (2-1, 4.72) to the hill. Fresno will counter with LHP Mike Kickham (2-5, 4.35) First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

  March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

