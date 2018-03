Money Watch Q & A: Nevada Health Link

The clock's ticking to sign up for insurance through Nevada Health Link. The special enrollment period ends May 30th. Do you qualify? And will the recent announcement to change who operates Nevada's system affect you? Find out in tonight's Money Watch Q & A.CJ Bawden is the communications director for Nevada Health Link. To ask a question, just call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm tonight.If you are an individual adult who makes $46,021 or less and you do not receive health insurance coverage from your employer, you are likely eligible for premium assistance or Medicaid through nevadahealthlink.com (also known as the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange). If your family of four makes $93,700 or less and do not receive health insurance coverage from your employer, you are likely eligible for premium assistance or Medicaid through the nevadahealthlink.com There will be another enrollment period in November.Nevada Health Link's web portal, has experienced problems since its inception. So much so, the health exchange's board has cut ties with Xerox Corp., which operated the system. Nevada Health Link will now join the federal exchange for the upcoming enrollment period.