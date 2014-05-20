Safety Watch Q & A: Kid Safety - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Safety Watch Q & A: Kid Safety

Drugs, strangers, even the dangers that lurk on the internet. These are some pretty heavy topics to discuss with young children, but now there's a tool that can help.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released a locally-themed activity book that illustrates some important safety lessons for children. Other lessons include what to do if they get lost or who to call in an emergency.

Tami Cummings - with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office - is our Safety Watch Q & A guest. To learn more about the book, call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm. She can answer those questions along with any other safety questions you may have.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office safety activity book was inspired by a similar book created by cartoonist and columnist David Fitzsimmons for the Pima County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona.

Copies of the activity book are available from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations section by calling (775) 785-6205. You can also download it online.

