Today Last Day to Register for Primary

Today (Tuesday) is the last day to register online or in person for the primary election, and all systems are go for the start of early voting on Saturday. At the Washoe County Registrar’s office today, we saw yet another sign the elections are coming up fast: last minute stragglers coming in to register. With some, like Gigi Glor, it was just a matter of procrastination. As she told us, "We forgot. We were very busy." Others like Nelda Lambert were more politically motivated. She was there to “make sure we try to get the right people in there."For Washoe County Registrar Luann Cutler, it’s already a primary to remember...it’s the one with the longest ballot. "As far back as I can remember, and I've been here for 25 years now, it’s the longest." It’s also one of the earliest. There was a time, not too long ago, when primary voting was done in September. From experience, dates were moved up to accommodate legal challenges, and to be able to have the ballots done on time.Today, Cutler was tracking Washoe County’s newest voters…most of them trickling in on her computer. Online registration is still pretty new here…only two years old, but it's just beginning to catch on. Already 500 used it to update or register in just the last 10 days. “That’s more, way more than we expected, because we haven't seen that much activity on this system until now."Behind office doors, supplies are ready to be delivered for Saturday voting at 16 county locations. Today, paper ballot tabulating machines were noisily put through a test run. Cutler said, "We're testing them to make sure they'll recognize all the races, all the ballot positions and so on."As for just how busy things will be on the actual primary day June 10th, it won't be too much. A primary without any big national race is notorious for a low turnout. But with 19 candidates for Reno mayor on the ballot, more votes should come from each of their supporters. According to Cutler, "Not only from their supporters, but simply because there's a lot to choose from." She expects a primary turnout in Washoe County of 34%. That’s a big improvement over the 20% turnout in the last primary of 2012, and pretty much matching the 33% turnout in 2010.Registered voter Gigi Glor adds to that, with some primary voting passion: “We’re doing this, the best we can, for our wonderful country."You have until 7 p-m tonight to register in person for early primary voting, and until midnight tonight to do it online For all other counties, go to http://nvsos.gov/index.aspx?page=81 The deadline to register for the general election is in October.You can depend on Channel 2 news for complete and detailed coverage of Campaign 2014.