Nevada Cuts Ties With Xerox on Health Exchange

Nevada's health insurance exchange is cutting ties with Xerox and will partner with the federal government for the upcoming year.Members of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Board on Tuesday said they've lost confidence in Xerox's ability to fix several problems with Nevada's online web portal in time for the next open enrollment period that begins Nov. 15.The board voted unanimously to become a "state supported" exchange for 2015. Nevada will retain its status as a state-based exchange, but will allow the federal government to determine eligibility and enrollment functions.In the meantime, the state will research and solicit bids to consider adopting a program successfully working in another state. "We're working on it, we're working on it, we're working on it, but I believe the board finally said 'we need to move on a system that we have more confidence in,'" says Scott Kipper, Insurance Commissioner, State of Nevada.Xerox has come under mounting criticism for ongoing computer errors, billing and enrollment problems since October.To be clear, the use of the federal platform is only for this upcoming open enrollment period. After that, the board could continue with the federal platform, or choose something new.Those who had trouble enrolling on Nevada Health Link due to technical problems before the March 31st deadline have until May 30th to enroll on the Xerox site. For more information, go to https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/