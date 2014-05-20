Nevada Cuts Ties With Xerox on Health Exchange - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Cuts Ties With Xerox on Health Exchange

Nevada's health insurance exchange is cutting ties with Xerox and will partner with the federal government for the upcoming year.
 
Members of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Board on Tuesday said they've lost confidence in Xerox's ability to fix several problems with Nevada's online web portal in time for the next open enrollment period that begins Nov. 15.
 
The board voted unanimously to become a "state supported" exchange for 2015. Nevada will retain its status as a state-based exchange, but will allow the federal government to determine eligibility and enrollment functions.
 
In the meantime, the state will research and solicit bids to consider adopting a program successfully working in another state. "We're working on it, we're working on it, we're working on it, but I believe the board finally said 'we need to move on a system that we have more confidence in,'" says Scott Kipper, Insurance Commissioner, State of Nevada.
 
Xerox has come under mounting criticism for ongoing computer errors, billing and enrollment problems since October. 

To be clear, the use of the federal platform is only for this upcoming open enrollment period. After that, the board could continue with the federal platform, or choose something new.
   
Those who had trouble enrolling on Nevada Health Link due to technical problems before the March 31st deadline have until May 30th to enroll on the Xerox site. For more information, go to https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/.

Nevada Senator Harry Reid released the following statement today after the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced they will be replacing Xerox for its website hosting:

“I support the unanimous decision by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange to get rid of Xerox. Xerox has been a disaster and was the cause of considerable flaws and glitches on Nevada’s site. There is no reason Nevada’s exchange couldn’t have been as successful as other state-based exchanges, like Kentucky or Connecticut, if not for Xerox.

But let’s not let Xerox’s failures overshadow the success of the Affordable Care Act in Nevada. Because of this law, Nevada seniors have saved $50 million on their prescription drugs; millions of Nevadans are eligible for premium assistance or Medicaid for the first time; and being a women is no longer considered a preexisting condition.

Next year, the Governor and state legislature will take a look at other options for the state exchange and I will support them in any way I can so we can ensure its success.”

Today, Representative Steven Horsford (NV-4) released the following statement after the Silver State Exchange Board of Directors announced their decision to dump Xerox as Nevada Health Link’s health exchange contractor:

“Xerox failed Nevada and has been unable to establish a functioning online health insurance marketplace. Since the launch of Nevada Health Link, the entire system has performed inadequately: recurring website problems, billing errors, and slow responses to consumer complaints have plagued Nevada’s exchange.

“It is my understanding that Xerox has been paid $12 million of its contracted amount.

“I urge the Silver State Exchange Board of Directors, the body responsible for Nevada Health Link, to carefully examine how Xerox made use of the $12 million in taxpayer funds it has been paid, and how the State may be able to recuperate any losses.

“There is no question that the rollout of the Affordable Care Act has been challenging.  Despite these difficulties, Governor Sandoval has been working with the Nevada Legislature to provide all Nevadans the ability to successfully enroll in a health insurance plan.  It is our responsibility to work together to ensure the law is implemented correctly.  To that end, it is also our responsibility to hold contractors accountable when they fail to deliver a working product.

“The Affordable Care Act, when implemented correctly, can improve access to health care for thousands of Nevadans. Having insurance can be the difference between life and death, and it is vital that we do everything we can do ensure the Affordable Care Act exchanges are functioning and accessible.”

