Reno Mayoral Candidates Discuss Why They Should be Elected Posted: Friday, May 16, 2014 8:17 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 16, 2014 8:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Voters have a lot of options when it comes to the Reno Mayoral primary. We’ve been airing stories on the field of candidates and their thoughts on issues including Reno’s debt service, taxes, and how best to grow our local economy. We also gave them all a chance to tell you why they feel they are the best choice for the office.



Delores Aiazzi says it’s her history here. “I’ve lived here and been a part of the local events and the government through my husband (former City Councilman Dave Aiazzi) for 20 years. I know the history and what it will take to grow the area.”



Sean Burke also says his history here makes him a good choice. “I’ve grown up here, I’ve worked here. I employ people here, coach teams and love this place. I am young and I have the time and the energy to do this job 12 hours a day for as long as people want.”



Ray Pezonella also has built business here. “I have been through tough times, I’ve grown companies here and put 30 people to work. I am an engineer and think things through methodically. I am an expert in small group communication and want to bring that to the city.”



Tom Fitzgerald has served in elected office in Colorado and loves the area. “I have so much expertise in business and in developing companies and I am at a point in my life that I really want to give back to the community.”



Idora Silver has worked in management. “I am a consensus builder, I know teamwork and I know how to get people to work together. That’s why I am running for mayor.”



Hillary Schieve is serving her first term on the Reno City Council. “If I am lucky enough to be elected as mayor I will serve with integrity, transparency and economic vitality.”



Chuck Reno is a local engineer. “I am an engineer and I have worked a lot of the big projects in town including the ice rink downtown. I know how to work with budgets and how to think things through and I can help this city.”



Eddie Lorton sued for a decision on whether a city council member who had termed out could also run for Mayor. “I spent $30,000 on legal matters and I am a local businessman who has gone to more city council meetings than anyone else in the room. I want to see the city life moratoriums.”



Michael Bertrand is a defender of the Constitution. “We have to protect our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and sometimes we have to protect it from ourselves to ensure our quality of life. I will spend my waking hours protecting our freedoms.”



Erik Holland is a local artist and activist. “I believe we need an urban growth district downtown to keep the city from sprawling. We need to get the construction companies to build downtown. I also think we need to improve public transportation so that people can get to say the job center on Patrick. And I think we need to really push for more green energy here.”



Robert Avery is a high-tech developer. “I have leadership skills and can lead us into the future. I have been working and developing technology and international companies for 20 years now. I know how to bring other companies here and how to develop revenue.”



Ken Stark is a local businessman. “I have created jobs here and know how budgets work and can help turn this town around. Not with just high-tech companies, with companies from the east coast and from the south. We need all the businesses and the jobs and the revenue we can get.”



Marsh Berkbigler is on the Washoe County Commission. “I have experience at the county level, but also I have worked extensively at the state level. With a majority of our legislators from the south you have to realize that they don’t care as much about what happens in the north. So we need an experienced mayor who understands how the legislature works and can get changes made that we need to get back on track here. I understand all levels and understand how to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. That’s why I am running for Mayor. “



Don’t forget the primary is June 10th.



Written by Erin Breen

