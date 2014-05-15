Initial Nevada Unemployment Claims Fall in April Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 6:09 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 6:17 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Initial claims for unemployment insurance in Nevada fell 15% in April compared with the same month last year.



State economic Bill Anderson says the double-digit decline continues a trend that began in August 2013.



Anderson on Thursday said while caution is needed interpreting the data, the ongoing decline suggest Nevada's labor market continues to recover at a slowly accelerating pace.



He adds that initial claims for jobless benefits tend to increase during the fall and winter months and then fall in the spring and summer.



Initial claims peaked during the recession at 36,414 in December 2008. (AP)

