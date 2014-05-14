Money Watch Q & A: Financially Fit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Financially Fit

Local businesses are banding together this weekend with one purpose - to help you become more financially fit. Now that tax season is in the rearview mirror for most northern Nevadans, Shirley Larkins says this is an ideal time to regroup financially and make or change your strategy for economic success.

Larkins is a realtor with Chase International and she is organizing the free Financial Fitness Seminar. It is happening Saturday, May 17th from 10-11:30 a.m. at First Centennial Title Co. located at 1450 Ridgeview Drive, Suite 100.

The following professionals will be on-hand to present current opportunities in their perspective fields and answer your questions:

Chase International Real Estate – Shirley Larkins and Sheena Brooks
Ameriprise Financial Planner – Jacklyn Lynch
American Family Insurance – Jennifer Landes
iMortgage – Jill Blessing
First Centennial Title – Cheryl Dougherty

Attendees can also expect raffle prizes and brunch at this free event. To learn more, call (775) 850-5969.

Written by Kristen Remington

