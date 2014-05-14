Winning Design Unveiled for Third Sesquicentennial Medallion - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winning Design Unveiled for Third Sesquicentennial Medallion

From Nevada 150:

Today the Nevada 150 Commission unveiled the design of the third medallion in the Sesquicentennial series of four, as chosen by Nevada elementary students.  The winning design features some of the State’s most iconic landmarks including the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, the Reno Arch and Wendover Will.

Last month, Lieutenant Governor and Nevada 150 Chairman Brian Krolicki invited Nevada students to participate in choosing the design for the third of four medallions in the Sesquicentennial series being produced throughout the year.  Over 200 classes participated in the contest, receiving close to 5,000 total votes.

“I think the students of Nevada have made an excellent decision for the design of our third medallion, as it encompasses familiar images from the entire state,” said Lt. Governor Brian Krolicki.  “These iconic symbols have welcomed countless people to these cities, and the choice made by thousands of students from over eighty schools will forever be a special part of our Sesquicentennial celebration.  It was also an extremely rewarding way to reconnect these young people with Nevada's rich history and culture.”

The contest served as an opportunity for young students throughout the state to participate in honoring Nevada’s statehood.  Students were asked to choose an individual element or combined group of elements that they would like to see represented on the third medallion.  Each tally sheet received by the Lt. Governor’s office was entered in a drawing.  The winning class, Rebecca Lee’s first grade class of Yerington Elementary School, which was drawn at the commission meeting by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dale Erquiaga, will receive a copper medallion stamped with the winning design for each student and teacher in the class.

Sales for the third medallion will begin on May 27 at 8:00 a.m.  Each one ounce medallion is made from pure Nevada silver from the Coeur Mine in Rochester, Nev., and is available to the public at $100.50 each.  The copper medallion, which has the same design as the silver medallion, is made from Nevada copper, donated by Newmont Mining from its Phoenix mine and is available for purchase at $15 each.

Orders for the Sesquicentennial medallions can be made through the Legislative Gift Shop (LGS) website by visiting www.nevadalegislature.com and clicking on **NEW ITEMS** under the gift shop button, or in person at the LGS, 401 South Carson St., Carson City.  Wells Fargo is the official sponsor of the commemorative medallions.

Sales of the commemorative medallions help fund the Nevada 150 events and year-long celebration. Throughout the year, four different medallions will be released at different dates for purchase. For more information about Nevada 150, visit www.nevada150.org.

