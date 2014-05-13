Safety Watch Q & A: Combating Graffiti - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Safety Watch Q & A: Combating Graffiti

Posted: Updated:
As the weather heats up, so too does the problems with graffiti. We start to see it more and more.

To help combat it, Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detention Programs Coordinator Brooke Howard is our guest in tonight's Safety Watch Q & A.

If you have a question, call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm.

And for more information, go to www.washoesheriff.com

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

Graffiti: What You Can Do

What can you do about Graffiti? A lot. Your participation by reporting and accurately documenting “tags” help police and district attorneys build strong cases that result in prosecution. Here are ways you can help:

The most effective way you can report and abate graffiti is to download our Apple or Android Washoe County Sheriff's Office app on your phone or tablet. You can go to the Google Playstore or the Apple Store, type in Washoe County Sheriff and download the FREE app. If you see graffiti in your neighborhood, just click on the Graffiti Abatement button on the app. You can then take a photo of the graffiti which will be sent (along with the GPS coordinates) to the Sheriff's Office. Although not required, we ask if you could please type in your name and phone number with the photo in the event we have questions.

Here are a few more tips:

Prevent it. Add motion lights or inexpensive video surveillance. Taggers generally don’t tag where they can be seen.
Parent Awareness. There are key signs to look for if children are tagging. Juvenile taggers often “tag” in their rooms, backpacks, shoes, even their purses/wallets. The poster to the left also identifies other signs to look for. Also important – the school district prohibits spray paint on campus and would never include it in an art supply list.
Report it. Report tagging in progress at or if discovered after the fact, you can file a report online.
Take Photos: Take photos of the graffiti before you clean up. If you don’t then we can’t get restitution or charge for the crime.
Don’t advertise: Don’t post graffiti on social or websites or any place that would advertise the graffiti. Taggers are looking for recognition. They scale walls, shimmy up poles and dangle upside down from freeway overpasses, all in the name of fame.
Remove it. Remove the graffiti as quickly as possible to avert tagger notoriety and to prevent the paint from absorbing into the surface.
There are chemical products such as graffiti wipes found at most home supply centers that can remove the graffiti. Follow instructions carefully based on your surface.
Pressure wash unpainted concrete surfaces.
Paint. Color match to original color if possible

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.