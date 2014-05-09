Local Businesses Cash in on Comedy - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Businesses Cash in on Comedy

Posted: Updated:
The Great Basin Brewery in Sparks is doing its part to grow a new crop of comics here in Northern Nevada. And last night local comics went head-to-head for the title as winner.

“I have a friend who doesn’t like Hawaiian pizza,” said Charlie Woodman who also works as a producer here at Channel 2. “I told her she was Pizza Judas. Hey, that’s a great name for a restaurant. But no, we all know the obvious name would have to be Jesus Crust…right?”

“Why am I here,” said James Fleming who works at TMCC. “I’m here because who doesn’t feel grateful to talk with people who are chiseling at a bread bowl with a fork. I guess I feel that if I can get that guy’s attention maybe someday my own parents will love me.”

There were eight comics performing last night.

“This is where we come to try out new material," said the emcee who goes by the name Justin Time. “Comedy is kind of like skateboarding: you have to practice and you have to try jokes a thousand times before you really know what will stick.”

Opportunities for comics are on the rise as casinos look for ways to fill a room for less money. They are able to give future comics a chance and those working on material are happy to take the stage. Before you can get to the big stages though like Catch a Rising Star and Empire Improv, comics generally see a lot of open mic nights and smaller stages first.

And they all have goals.

“I’m hoping to go on to Chinese restaurants and maybe even laundromats,” Fleming told me.

“I would really just like to make money at this,” said Cliff McGrady, who won last night’s competition.

The Great Basin Brewery will start the weekly contest up again in the fall. Until then there are a number of other places for comics to practice.

Catch a Rising Star www.catcharisingstar.com

Reno-Tahoe Comedy www.renotahoecomedy.com

Pioneer Underground www.pioneercenter.com

Empire Comedy   www.empireimprov.com

www.RenoStandup.com

Written by Erin Breen

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.