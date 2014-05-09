Candidates Jockeying to Make it Past the General Election - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Candidates Jockeying to Make it Past the General Election

The primary is a month from Saturday and dozens of candidates are jockeying to make it to the general election. 2014 is no doubt an important year for Nevada politically and there are many races, but I asked our political experts about the Governor's race and what are the chances somebody unseats Governor Brian Sandoval.

"Absolutely no name recognition or seemingly organized support for any of the contenders. Sandoval has a high popularity rating. This should be a no-brainer come November for him," said Fred Lokken, political science professor for Truckee Meadows Community College.

Political Science Professor at the University of Nevada Eric Herzik said Lokken is spot on in his assessment of the Governor's race.

"There is no favorite in the Democratic primary. Half the people don't have any name recognition or any money. Fred says there's a zero percent chance for Sandoval losing, I would agree."

However, we do know there will be a new names and faces in the Reno mayoral race. Eighteen candidates are looking to take the title as mayor, but Herzik said really only about ten have a decent shot in the primary. He said primaries can be close and difficult to predict because of the low voter turnout.

"It's going to come down to name recognition, do you have organization that's walking around and knocking on doors for you. That person may win, but that person who wins could win with under 2,000 votes very easily. You could have eight candidates within 100 votes of each other and nobody clearly the winner."

Saturday is the deadline to register to vote by mail or at the DMV for the primary election. After that, you have until May 20th to register online or in person at the Registrar of Voters Office.

You can watch more of the interview on Face the State this Saturday at 4:30 a.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Written by Chris Ciarlo

