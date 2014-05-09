COPY-Lake Tahoe Condo Makes Real Estate Sale History - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chase International says a luxury condo in Lake Tahoe has just sold for more than $6.7 million – making it the highest priced free-standing condo sale at Tahoe to date. It was originally listed for $7.5 million.

The Stillwater Cove residence is located on the north shore of Lake Tahoe on 23 acres of granite boulders and pines. Originally two separate 1980’s era units, they were combined to make one single large residence – and was remodeled in 2008.

The 6,400-square-foot dwelling is 3 stories high. The main floor features living and dining areas, a sunken wet bar, kitchen and offices. A lower level contains a family room and three bedrooms, each with en suite baths providing views of the lake below. The master bedroom and bath are located on the upper floor. An elevator within the residence provides access to all three floors.

Amenities at the Stillwater Cove complex include a tennis court, gym, marina with piers and buoys, pool, and a lakeside restaurant. The gated homeowners association includes 47 luxury condos.

For more information about Chase International realtors, visit www.chaseinternational.com.

