Blogging is Becoming A Pivotal Part of Doing Businesses Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 6:22 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 6:41 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Social media is becoming the main mode for which businesses are marketing themselves and it's making a big difference for employers on a tight budget.



Global Studio opened in 1998 and works with business owners to show them the importance of social media. I interviewed the founder, Michael Reynolds, for my weekend show Face the State. He said most of us probably have a Twitter of Facebook account, but Reynolds said blogging is just as important.



"A blog is very good for your search engine optimization because you get a lot of key words in there. It's very good for proving yourself to be an expert. Another thing is it's a great kind of focus group."



Reynolds said you can put out information that you can actually test to see what kind of interest your idea generates. He said the goal for businesses these days is to get website traffic. Blogging is all about marketing yourself, your expertise and pushing people to the website where you sell them on an idea or product.



Reynolds said your site is where you want everybody to come and check out what you are offering. Many middle aged people and seniors are intimidated by social media, but Reynolds said they shouldn't be. Unlike conventional thinking, Reynolds believes the older and more experienced you are, the more you actually have to offer social media.



"What made social media so exciting, at least for the celebrity viewer, is you get access to these people. People want access to the CEO, they don't want access to the intern."



You can watch my interview with Reynolds on Face the State this Saturday at 4:30 a.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m.



Written by Chris Ciarlo

