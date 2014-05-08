Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce & Arugula Salad

Four 6 ounce salmon fillets

2 tbs Olive Oil to lightly coat the salmon

1/8 tsp Freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp Sea salt

½ tsp Ground Coriander

½ tsp Ground Cumin



Preheat the oven to 450° F. Place the salmon on a baking sheet. In a small bowl, mix together the spices and sprinkle over the salmon, then lightly brush the salmon with olive oil.



Roast the salmon, uncovered, until just cooked through, about fifteen minutes. It will be firm but will have a little bit of give to it when pressed on.



Roasted Red Pepper Sauce



4 Large red bell peppers

1 tbs Vegetable oil to lightly coat peppers

5 tbs Extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp Ground coriander

2 tbs Rice wine vinegar



Preheat the broiler to 500F.



Place the red bell peppers on a sheet pan and lightly coat with oil. Broil the bell peppers under the broiler for 12 minutes, or until blackened on all sides.



Take the peppers out of the oven and place the peppers in a bowl and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let the peppers sit for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, peel the skin off the peppers, cut the peppers in half, remove the seeds being careful not to lose the pepper juice in the process. Put the peppers in a blender. Add the olive oil, coriander, rice wine vinegar and puree to a smooth consistency.



Arugula Salad



3 cups Baby arugula

2 tbs Extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp Rice wine vinegar

1 tsp Honey



Mix the extra virgin olive oil, rice wine vinegar and honey in a small bowl. Place the arugula in a medium bowl, drizzle the dressing over the arugula and toss to coat evenly.



To serve:



Place the roasted pepper sauce in the middle of the plate, place the salmon on top of the sauce and then place the arugula on top of the salmon.



__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet



