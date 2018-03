Ask the Doctor - Heart Health

Did you know Reno is considered a food desert? The USDA says a food desert is a city that has plenty of convenience stores, liquor stores and fast food chains, but not enough healthy food options. So what do you need to eat to keep your heart healthy? Find out in tonight's Ask the Doctor segment with Dr. Letitia Anderson. She's the chief of cardiology at Renown. To speak with her, call 775-858-2222 between 5pm - 6pm tonight.The American Heart Association's Heart Ball is this Thursday, May 8th. It's at the Eldorado Hotel Casino. For more information, call the American Heart Association Northern Nevada Division at 775-322-7065 or visit www.renoheartball.org