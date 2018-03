Campaign 2014: Why Does KTVN Run so Many Political Ads?

If you think you're seeing a lot of political advertising now, just wait until after the primary. But with nearly 20 candidates running for Reno Mayor and 43 races on the Washoe County ballot, most candidates use TV to get their ideas out."There is no more effective tool for the candidates than television advertising and we are happy to help," says KTVN General Manager Lawson Fox. "We are required to run the federal candidate ads and we choose to run the non-federal candidates."Fox says it comes down to a matter of being fair and balanced. "Once we place a non-federal candidate ad, we are then obligated to run all of the other candidates in that race and we do it the same for all of them."As for the political issue ads, which are not by any particular candidate, those are also run by choice. "We believe in free speech here," Fox says. "And even if viewers oppose the message in the ad we feel it's important that they see them. Sometimes they even give you insight into who is manipulating what. So it's better to see them all."Don't forget, the primary is June 10th. You still have some time to register to vote. For more information, click here