Consignment Sale Brings Home the Bargains

If you're looking to find some bargains...this weekend is your chance. Reno’s Livestock Events Center is packed to the rafters with deals. The savviest shoppers know, the “Just Between Friends” consignment sale is the big one.

Friday morning, the doors open to 20,000 square feet of: toys, infant feeding bath and safety items, boys and girls clothing size 0-to-Tween. Maternity items, yard items, decor, furniture, diapers, bouncers, bassinets, swings, books, bottles, strollers, infant carriers, blankets, and bedding. Toys, housewares, antiques, books and games and clothes...a lot of clothes. When they say it has everything you might need, they mean it. It’s called the “biggest children consignment sale in northern Nevada”. It makes a lot of money for the sellers. Sara Howard of Just Between Friends told me, "One of our sellers made $2,000 last year, which is huge."

Today (Thursday) was a special invited-only pre sale, but come Friday morning, the sale’s Victoria Dame told us shoppers “will be lined up around the building at 9 am. People will be excited, and frothing…a stampede."

The draw is the deal…the bargains are legendary. Take the bags of new-condition Hot Wheels that Katie Colling showed us. She told us, “These usually sell for $4.99 apiece. Here it’s $6 for all of them. If they're here Sunday, they're going for $3 for all of them."

Across the hall, Wendy Mazet was looking to find a bargain for her 4-year-old son. She found one: "I got a snowsuit for $20! Pants, jacket, hood …good colors!"

Doors open at 9:00AM Friday and Saturday morning for the sale, and Sunday is half-price day. Admission is $3, but you can get a free pass on their website. To get that, click the link below:

http://www.eventbrite.com/e/just-between-friends-reno-2014-spring-sale-tickets-9435234039

-written by John Potter