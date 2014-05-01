Consignment Sale Brings Home the Bargains - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Consignment Sale Brings Home the Bargains

Posted: Updated:

If you're looking to find some bargains...this weekend is your chance. Reno’s Livestock Events Center is packed to the rafters with deals. The savviest shoppers know, the “Just Between Friends” consignment sale is the big one.

Friday morning, the doors open to 20,000 square feet of: toys, infant feeding bath and safety items, boys and girls clothing size 0-to-Tween. Maternity items, yard items, decor, furniture, diapers, bouncers, bassinets, swings, books, bottles, strollers, infant carriers, blankets, and bedding. Toys, housewares, antiques, books and games and clothes...a lot of clothes. When they say it has everything you might need, they mean it. It’s called the “biggest children consignment sale in northern Nevada”. It makes a lot of money for the sellers. Sara Howard of Just Between Friends told me, "One of our sellers made $2,000 last year, which is huge."

Today (Thursday) was a special invited-only pre sale, but come Friday morning, the sale’s Victoria Dame told us shoppers “will be lined up around the building at 9 am. People will be excited, and frothing…a stampede."

The draw is the deal…the bargains are legendary. Take the bags of new-condition Hot Wheels that Katie Colling showed us. She told us, “These usually sell for $4.99 apiece. Here it’s $6 for all of them. If they're here Sunday, they're going for $3 for all of them."

Across the hall, Wendy Mazet was looking to find a bargain for her 4-year-old son. She found one: "I got a snowsuit for $20! Pants, jacket, hood …good colors!"

Doors open at 9:00AM Friday and Saturday morning for the sale, and Sunday is half-price day. Admission is $3, but you can get a free pass on their website. To get that, click the link below:

http://www.eventbrite.com/e/just-between-friends-reno-2014-spring-sale-tickets-9435234039

-written by John Potter

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.