Nevada 150 Events Held Throughout May

Many events are scheduled throughout the Silver State in the month of May. These Nevada 150 events help celebrate all things Nevada and bring awareness to the state’s 150th Anniversary of Statehood. The following are events held between May 2 and May 15.
To kick-off the month, the Genoa Cowboy Festival will take place May 2-4 in Genoa. The cowboy festival is a traditional blend of beautiful setting, entertainment, heritage and western culture. The historic town of Genoa is home to the first ranch in Nevada and several operating cattle ranches. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cowboypoetrygenoa.com
or call 775-782-8696.
The Carson City Historic Resources Scavenger Hunt held May 21-28, will consist of 30 historic architectural features for the adult scavenger hunt, all within in the historic district of Carson City, and the kid’s scavenger hunt will consist of 20 historic features within a smaller area. This is the fourth annual Historic Preservation Scavenger Hunt, held in celebration of Historic Preservation Month. For complete contest rules and entry information, visit www.carson.org/hrc
or call 775-283-7069.
On May 2, The Importance of Snowshoe Thompson Presentation will take place at the Genoa Cowboy Festival. This presentation will highlight the importance of Snowshoe Thompson and his role in the early development of Nevada over 150 years ago. For additional information, visit www.cowboypoetrygenoa.com
or call 775-782-8696.
Flash Back Fridays – Free Museum Days will take place at various museums throughout Virginia City on May 2. In honor of Nevada’s Sesquicentennial several museums will open their doors free of charge to the public, including: the Comstock Gold Mill, Historic Fourth Ward School Museum, Mackay Mansion, Piper’s Opera House, Silver State National Peace Officers Museum, St. Mary’s Art Center, Territorial Enterprise – Mark Twain Museum, The Way it Was Museum and the Washoe Club Haunted Museum. For more information, visit www.VisitVirginiaCityNV.com
or call 775-847-7500.
The 10th Annual Mariachi Conference and Festival, held on May 2, will feature over 300 Clark County School District Mariachi and Ballet Folklórico students. This stellar evening will take place at the world-class Smith Center for the Performing Arts and will feature performances from the internationally renowned Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, direct from Guadalajara, Mexico, and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar from Los Angeles, California. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thesmithcenter.com
or call 702-749-2000.
Join the Historic Reno Preservation Society for the Beyond the Arches Walking Tour through downtown Reno on Saturday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Witness downtown Reno as it has reinvented itself for 150 years. Walk in the footsteps of Bill Harrah, Myron Lake, Baby Face Nelson, Frederic DeLongchamps and others. For more information or to register, visit www.historicreno.org
or call 775-747-4478.
On May 3 at the Schurz Tribal Gym located in Schurz, youth and adults are invited to a handgame tournament, known as Honoring the People Handgame Tournament. This handgame event has been a pastime for Native American tribes in Nevada over the years. According to oral tradition and historic documentation, gambling was once played for high stakes such as land use. For more information, call Josh Dini at 775-773-2306.
The History at the Ranch House will take place on May 3 at 1 p.m. at the Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in Reno. In commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Statehood of Nevada, the University of Nevada Cadet Band is hosting this event as a celebration of the rebirth of a Nevada Legacy, The University of Nevada Cadet Band which was established in 1896. The event will include many activities for Nevada and music enthusiasts alike, including a silent auction, an exhibit of the University of Nevada, Corps of Cadets provided by the Nevada Historical Society, and several featured performances. For more information, email nevadacadetband@gmail.com
or call 775-412-7784.
Valley of Fire Chapter, NSDAR 22nd Annual Unserviceable Flag Retirement Ceremony, will take place on May 3 at 10 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. This event is to honor veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Gold Star Wives, Blue Star Families, the Green Valley High School Madrigal Singers, Red Rock Renegade Pipers, Sons of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada and more. For more information, visit http://vofnsdar.org
or call 702-260-1124.
The Native American Visiting Artists, taking place on May 3, at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, will showcase artists from various Southwest Tribes. Shirley Nelson from Tuba City, Ariz., the heart of the Navajo Nation, will be the featured guest at the event. For more information, visit www.friendsofthefort.org
or call 702-486-3511.
The Travel and Tourism Rally taking place on May 6 at 3:45 p.m. will be held at the Mob Museum in Las Vegas. To celebrate tourism and how it has impacted Nevada’s growth and success, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority’s Las Vegas Host Committee will lead this event, open to all ages. This event will continue the celebration of Nevada’s Sesquicentennial during National Travel and Tourism Week. For more information, call 702-892-7691.
The Nevada Anthropological Conference will take place from May 9-11 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. In honor of Nevada’s 150th celebration, the conference is a joint meeting of the Nevada Archaeological Association and the Nevada Rock Art Foundation. The goal of the conference is to explore the shared research interests of archaeologists, rock art scholars and anthropologists. The event includes workshops, paper and poster presentations and field trips involving Nevada archaeology, rock art and anthropology. For more information visit www.nvarch.org
or www.nvrockart.org
or call 775-848-3213.
Celebrate the 146th Birthday of the City of Reno at the Biggest Little Birthday Party on May 9-10 in Reno. The event will kick-off with a media event and Reno birthday celebration on Friday, May 9 at 11 a.m. in the Lake Mansion, 250 Court Street. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 10, enjoy an afternoon discovering Reno's oldest treasures and bidding in a historic, just pretend, auction of prime locations. For more information, visit http://reno.gov/residents/nv150
; or call 775-334-INFO (4636).
Join the Historic Reno Preservation Society for the Lake Addition Walking Tour on Saturday May 10 at 10 a.m. in Reno. Meander past divorce-trade dwellings and Victorian architecture, through one of Reno's earliest additions. This tour includes a stop at the Historic Lake Mansion. For more information or to register visit www.historicreno.org
or call 775-747-4478.
On May 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. the 7th Annual ‘Show What Ya’ Brung’ car show will take place at Main St. in Eureka. Guests are encouraged to bring their own cars, whether it is a hot-rod, vintage, custom, or just your daily ride. The event is free, however, there is a $40 admission fee per car. Early registration for the event begins May 1 for only $30 a car. For more information, visit www.eurekacarshow.com
or call 775-237-6006.
Join the Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch for a special Tree Planting Ceremony on Saturday, May 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in Minden. Today, the 100-year-old trees that shade the property are nearing the end of their life-span. But, with support from Douglas County and Mountain View Tree Farm, the non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch is planting new trees as a Nevada 150 Legacy Project to ensure shade for future generations. For more information, visit www.dangberghomeranch.org
or call 775-783-9417.
The Pink Tea event will take place on May 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion. This event celebrates the Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and Nevada’s 150th Anniversary of Statehood. The Nevada Women’s History Project encourages you to attend this event and dress in 1900’s attire. For more information, visit www.nevadawomen.org
or call 775-884-4246.
On May 11, the V&T Railway Mother’s Day Special will take place at the East Ely Railway Depot in Ely. With spectacular scenery and an authentic Wild West history, enjoy the day with mom with a variety of brunch locations and shopping. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.vtrailway.com
or call 775-291-0208.
Mother’s Day Trains 2014 will take place at the East Ely Railway Depot on May 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ely. This event features free train rides for all moms. The evolving museum gives people the opportunity to experience a world class, historic working railroad. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nnry.com
or call 775-289-2085.
From May 14-18 the 2014 Elks Helldorado Rode & Parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas. With a brand new location, the parade pays tribute to the spirit and perseverance of the state’s Wild West roots. Come down and watch local cowboys and PRCA champions compete for world-class prizes. For more information, visit www.elkshelldorado.com
or call 702-870-1221.
May 15-18, the 64th Annual Armed Forces Day Celebration will take place in Hawthorne. The citizens of Hawthorne have been celebrating Armed Forces Day for the last 63 years. For more information, visit www.mineralcountychamber.com
or call 775-945-2507.
To view all the upcoming events for the Nevada 150 celebration, please visit www.nevada150.org
