Safety Watch Q&A: Illegal Dumping

Every year, thousands of people explore our beautiful Nevada desert. But far too often, they end up looking at illegal dumpsites. We're talking about this in Tonight's Safety Watch Q & A.Christi Cakiroglu is the executive director of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.If you have any questions, call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm.If you see an illegal dumpsite in Washoe County, call 329.DUMP. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful works with the Washoe County Sheriffs Office to reduce illegal dumping. With your help, sheriffs can identify problem areas, and take measures to stop dumping in reported areas.If you see illegal dumping in progress, here’s what to do. Do not engage or approach illegal dumpers, but do try to get any identifying information — license plate numbers, make and model of vehicles — so sheriffs can identify and apprehend offenders. Photos of sites and any identifying information is also very helpful. Illegal dumping carries a heavy fine, but we need your help to identify the perpetrators.For more information, go to http://ktmb.org/