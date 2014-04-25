Business Is Making A Comeback In Northern Nevada Posted: Friday, April 25, 2014 6:11 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 25, 2014 6:11 PM EDT Posted:Updated:



Starting a business is no easy task, especially in our competitive and uncertain economy, but there is some support locally for entrepreneurs.

I spoke with Dave Archer, president and ceo of Nevada's Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology on my weekend show Face the State. Archer works with potential and current business owners, helping them run their businesses better. Thanks to an improving economy, Archer said more people are taking a chance and starting their own companies.



"The traditional one has always been logistics, a lot of warehouses and things like that and that continues," said Archer. "The interesting new ones are software, aerospace and food related businesses."



Archer said part of why we are seeing an influx of entrepreneurs in Northern Nevada is because banks are loosening up a bit and offering loans again. He said the main area business owners need help with is making a business plan. Even those that have one, he said need to update or refine what they have. Archer said the other issue is far too many business owners believe they can do everything on their own.



"Generally speaking, somebody who starts a business is good at one thing, they aren't good at all the other things. So, they'll need help with marketing, payroll, human resources, public relations and things like that."



You can watch the interview in its entirety this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 in the morning and 3:30 in the afternoon.



Written by Chris Ciarlo













