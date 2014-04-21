Ask the Doc: Mind Body Healing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doc: Mind Body Healing

Did you know your mind can often times heal your body? Simply by putting energy from your brain onto a diseased organ, that organ can get better.

Learn more about mind body healing in tonight's Ask the Doctor segment with Renie Anderson. She works with patient at Renown Cancer Institute and Reno Gynecology among other offices.  She can help you heal yourself. 

To speak with her, dial 858-2222 between 5-6pm tonight. 

For future questions, go to www.renieanderson.com or call 775-224-2122. 

Written By Wendy Damonte
