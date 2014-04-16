Survivors Describe Escape From Sinking Ferry Near South Korea - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Survivors Describe Escape From Sinking Ferry Near South Korea

Survivors of a ferry sinking off the coast of South Korea are describing how they jumped into the frigid water wearing life jackets and then swam to a nearby rescue boat. 
 
But there may have been many others on board who weren't able to escape. Nearly 300 people are still missing after the ferry, carrying 462 people, sank while on an overnight trip to a tourist island. Most of those on board were high school students. 
 
At least four people are confirmed dead and 55 injured.
 
Local TV stations showed pictures of the ship listing to its side and slowly sinking as passengers jumped out or were lifted to safety by helicopters. Rescuers were on the sides of the ship, pulling out passengers. But the ship overturned completely and continued to sink slowly. Eventually, only its bow was sticking out of the water.
 
Some 160 coast guard and navy divers have been searching for possible survivors. A Coast Guard spokesman says 16 divers approached the ferry and tried to get inside, but couldn't because the current was too strong. The spokesman adds that the water is muddy, and visibility is poor. 
 
An emergency official says the water temperature in the area is about 54 degrees. (AP)

