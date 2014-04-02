Sweet Potato Ricotta Gnocchi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sweet Potato Ricotta Gnocchi

©2014 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Total Time: 2 hrs (includes baking the sweet potatoes)
Prep: 30 min
Cook: 1 1/2 hrs
Servings: 10-12 (and leftovers to take to work for lunch)

Ingredients
2 sweet potatoes or Yams, roasted and mashed
6 oz. ricotta cheese,
1/2 c. shredded parmesan cheese
1 tsp. salt
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 1/2 to 2 cups all-purpose gluten free flour
1 med yellow onion, diced
2 tbsp butter
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tbsp olive oil
1 cup fresh spinach
1 cup fresh basil

Instructions

To bake sweet potato, pierce the sweet potato with a fork on all sides and bake for 75 minutes at 400 degrees until tender and it begins to caramelize. Remove from oven when done and let cool. Then remove skin and mash in a large bowl with a potato masher.

In the bowl with the mashed sweet potato add ricotta, parmesan, brown sugar, and a pinch of salt and combine the ingredients well.  Now stir in the flour. Add it 2 tablespoons at a time. The less flour you add, the better. You want dough that can be worked with, but if it's a little bit sticky, that's okay.

Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Divide into 4 pieces. Using your palms, roll and stretch each piece into a 20-inch rope. Add more flour as needed. Use a knife to cut each rope into one-inch pieces. Using a fork, gently press the tines of the fork on each piece of gnocchi.

Add gnocchi one or two handfuls at a time in a large pot of salted water for 3-5 minutes or until gnocchi rise to the top and float. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on a baking sheet to cool and drain.

In a pan on medium-high heat add butter, olive oil and garlic and add onions. Cook onions for about 5 minutes. Add gnocchi to the pan, add spinach and basil and cook for a few minutes until spinach is wilted and butter garlic sauce has coated each piece of gnocchi. Serve as a side dish or as a main course.

Enjoy.

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

  Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Sunday, May 17 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-05-18 02:02:07 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
  Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Thursday, April 9 2015 2:08 PM EDT2015-04-09 18:08:14 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:47:48 GMT
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes


All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.