Sweet Potato Ricotta Gnocchi

©2014 Steve Schroeder

Owner, Reno Street Food



Total Time: 2 hrs (includes baking the sweet potatoes)

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 1 1/2 hrs

Servings: 10-12 (and leftovers to take to work for lunch)



Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes or Yams, roasted and mashed

6 oz. ricotta cheese,

1/2 c. shredded parmesan cheese

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 1/2 to 2 cups all-purpose gluten free flour

1 med yellow onion, diced

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup fresh spinach

1 cup fresh basil



Instructions



To bake sweet potato, pierce the sweet potato with a fork on all sides and bake for 75 minutes at 400 degrees until tender and it begins to caramelize. Remove from oven when done and let cool. Then remove skin and mash in a large bowl with a potato masher.



In the bowl with the mashed sweet potato add ricotta, parmesan, brown sugar, and a pinch of salt and combine the ingredients well. Now stir in the flour. Add it 2 tablespoons at a time. The less flour you add, the better. You want dough that can be worked with, but if it's a little bit sticky, that's okay.



Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Divide into 4 pieces. Using your palms, roll and stretch each piece into a 20-inch rope. Add more flour as needed. Use a knife to cut each rope into one-inch pieces. Using a fork, gently press the tines of the fork on each piece of gnocchi.



Add gnocchi one or two handfuls at a time in a large pot of salted water for 3-5 minutes or until gnocchi rise to the top and float. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on a baking sheet to cool and drain.



In a pan on medium-high heat add butter, olive oil and garlic and add onions. Cook onions for about 5 minutes. Add gnocchi to the pan, add spinach and basil and cook for a few minutes until spinach is wilted and butter garlic sauce has coated each piece of gnocchi. Serve as a side dish or as a main course.



Enjoy.



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

