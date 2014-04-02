Money Watch Q & A: Free Homebuyers Expo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Free Homebuyers Expo



Buying a home can be overwhelming. This weekend, however, you can arm yourself with all the information you need to be an informed home buyer.

A variety of real estate experts will be on-hand to offer you free help. The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is presenting the 2nd annual Roadmap to Homeownership Expo Saturday, April 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at John Ascuaga's Nugget in Sparks. The event is free to any prospective or repeat home buyer.

A panel of speakers will share their expertise at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. You can also speak with exhibitors about the following topics:

-Down Payment Information
-Lenders on Site
-Inspection & Appraiser Information
-USDA Rural Development: Zero Down Payment
-Title & Escrow Information
-Market Conditions
-New Home Builders
-Free Credit Reports
-Free Credit Repair Information

For more information about this event or if you have a general question about the housing market, call our Money Watch Q & A guest tonight. Nicole Larrimore is the Mortgage & Marketing Specialist with the Nevada Rural Housing Authority. Call (775) 858-2222 between 5 – 6 p.m.

http://www.nvrural.org/news/2nd-annual-roadmap-homeownership-expo

www.nvrural.org

Written by Kristen Remington

