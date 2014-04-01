Local Students to Perform Historical Comedy for Sesquicentennial

Sage Ridge theatre students are writing a play for Nevada's 150th birthday that combines the history of the Silver State with comedy and famous Battle Born characters. The play is titled: "Nevada: It Ain't Just Vegas, Baby."

The script reads like a cross between the History Channel and Monty Python. "So we go back in time and we meet Abraham Lincoln and a small child reporter who's constantly taking selfies," said Sage Ridge Theatre Director Cameron Crain.

The students did all the research and are collaborating on the script. Crain says got the idea for the play while he was visiting a performing arts festival in Scotland. "When I got to Edinburgh last year everyone said ‘Oh, you're from Nevada, Las Vegas, Sin City.' It gave me the idea that there's more there. There's a lot more there," said Crain. "Let's face it we have a really colorful history," he added.

Oliver Page, who is a senior at the school, says the play includes some modern characters as well. "We have Lincoln, we have Mark Twain, we have some FBI agents," he said.

As the students researched the history of the Silver State, they came across some great stories, like the one about Nevada's constitution, "The fact that they didn't approve our constitution until two weeks before Halloween and they had to telegraph it," said Crain. That story makes it into the play as the characters discuss how long it took to telegraph the 60,000 plus words of the Nevada constitution to Washington D.C.

Sophomore Grace Macauley says the play is for audiences young and old. "We're trying to appeal to people who use Instagram and social media and people who text. We have characters who are funny and have historical context," she explained.

Theatre Director Crain is eager to present the historical comedy this spring and during Artown. "I can't wait to show people how exciting history can be."

You can see "Nevada: It Ain't Just Vegas" at Sage Ridge School on May 31st, and at Wingfield Park during Artown on July 27th.

The students will also be performing at the "Fringe" performing arts festival in Scotland this summer.

Crain says they're the first school from northern Nevada to make the cut and receive an invitation to the prestigious event.

The theatre students are raising money and applying for grants to help pay for their trip. They'll be hosting special fundraising events this spring. For more information call Sage Ridge School at 852-6222.

Written by Jennifer Burton