Safety Watch Q & A: Victim Advocates

Today might just be your first step toward leaving a dangerous relationship and becoming a survivor of domestic abuse.

Kasey La Foon is the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Victim Advocate.

She's taking your calls in tonight's Safety Watch Q & A.

She can help victims of crimes such as domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking get out of those relationships and create a safety plan.

To speak with her dial 858-2222. Lines are open from 5pm to 6pm.

For more information on this program, go to http://www.washoesheriff.com/sub.php?page=domestic-violence-victim-information

