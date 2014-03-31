Ask the Doctor: Kid Nutrition - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Kid Nutrition

Posted: Updated:

How do you get your kids to eat their veggies? Is breakfast the most important meal of the day for youngsters? 

You can get those questions and more answered in tonight's Ask the Doctor segment with Marilyn Knuth. She's a registered dietician with Caughlin Club in Reno. 

To speak with her tonight about kid nutrition, call 775-858-2222 between 5-6pm. 

For future questions or to make an appointment with Marilyn, email marilyn.knuth@gmail.com

Written By Wendy Damonte
